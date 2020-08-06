1/1
John Stevenson DuFour
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 4, 1933 – July 31, 2020

On Friday July 31, 2020 John "Steve" DuFour beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away with his family by his side.

Steve was born and raised in Watsonville. He married Joan the love of his life, in Rhode Island the day he graduated from Officer Candidate School. After serving in the Navy they made their home in Watsonville and raised their two daughters. Steve and Joan took over Central Electric Company, the family business after his father passed away. They continued the legacy for the next 50 years, passing it along to the 4th & 5th generations.

Some of his proudest moments were starting the PV Packers Pop Warner Football team, The Monterey Bay Chapter of Make A Wish, the Watsonville Flames Girls Basketball traveling team, and his service to The Watsonville Rotary Club.

Steve's greatest passion was his family and his dogs Bear and Zoie. His greatest obsession was the San Francisco 49ers. He followed them from Kezar to Candlestick to Levi Stadium. He and Joan attended the first five Super Bowls and was still proud of the fact that when he attended the games they never lost.

Steve is survived by his children Patty (Tony) Kulich, Sharon (Mark) Jurach; his grandchildren Matt (Teisha) Kulich, Mike (Jennifer) Kulich and Sarah Kulich; and his great-grandchildren Soleil, Wyatt and Tyler; and his loyal dog Zoie. Steve was preceded in death by the love of his life Joan and his best friend Bear.

There will be no services due to the COVID – 19. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, 1333 Broadway #200, Oakland, CA 94612 or Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved