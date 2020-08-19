March 12, 1938 – Jan. 22, 2020

Astoria, Oregon



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jon Wayne Hudson (retired), of Astoria, Oregon passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.



Jon was born March 12, 1938 in Safford, Arizona, the son of Alfred W. Hudson and Naomi B. Miller. Jon grew up in Watsonville, California and graduated from Watsonville High School in the Class of 1956.



Jon met the love of his life, Leah D. "Susie" Cox in the fourth grade. They married on April 10, 1957. Together, they had four daughters.



Jon spent 30 years in the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam, and three tours in Germany. Jon received the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal 31 times, Meritorious Service Medal, among many other medals and awards.



In 1992 Jon and Susie opened their first H&R Block in Bingen, Washington. They would go on to open four more in the Columbia River Gorge, until they moved their business to Astoria, Oregon where they purchased six more offices. Jon was so proud of the business he built from the ground up, until his health prevented him from taking an active role in the business.



Jon is survived by the love of his life Leah D. "Susie" Hudson; four daughters, Karen (Terry) Gaddis of White Salmon, Washington, Sandie (Loren) Ramos of Middleton, Idaho, Kristi (Bryce) Peltier of Astoria, Oregon, and Leah M. (Dave) Cox of Warrenton; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary (Debbie) Hudson of Davis, California, Paul (Sandi) Miller, David (Sue) Miller, both of Watsonville, California. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Hudson; mother Naomi Miller, and stepfather Paul Miller, Sr.



A service for Jon with full military honors was held on July 17, 2020 at his final resting place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store