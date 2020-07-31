1/1
Jose B. Zepeda
Jose B. Zepeda died on July 18. He was 86.

Mr. Zepeda was born on March 19, 1934 in Mexico and immigrated to the United States at the age of 16. He was a resident of Aromas for more than 40 years, which is where he resided at the time of his passing. He worked as a sharecropper with Driscoll's for 49 years.

Mr. Zepeda is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Zepeda and Dolores Beas; and also by his son Daniel Zepeda.

He is survived by his beloved wife Natalia Zepeda and his four children Sylvia Mata, Irma Campos, Armando Zepeda, and Jessica Ann Zepeda Alcaraz. He is also survived by his brother Francisco Zepeda and his seven grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com

Published in Watsonville from Jul. 31 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
