Jose D. Martin died March 22. He was 93.
Mr. Martin was born to Nicolas and Maria Martin on April 21, 1926 in San Juan de Los Jalisco, Mexico.
At the age of 20, he immigrated to the U.S. to work in the fields, through the Bracero Program. In 1959, Mr. Martin came to the U.S. legally when he moved to Arizona. In 1963, he moved his family to Watsonville, where he continued working in agriculture, as a sharecropper for strawberries. He would make trips to Mexico to visit family often. He was an advocate for bilingual education as well as a Cesar Chavez follower. His favorite place to participate was at the Senior Center in Watsonville.
Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years Eloisa Atilano, his daughter Maria Martin and by two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his children; Mariano Martin, Lola Martin, Jose Martin, Fether Welch, Raymundo Martin (Oralia), Reyna Valadez (Jose), Lucia Parra (Nicolas) and Nicolas Martin (Isabel), 31 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Private services have been rendered by and entrusted to Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 17, 2020