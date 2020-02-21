Home

Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
1947 - 2020
Jose de Jesus Vargas Flores Obituary
Jose de Jesus Vargas Flores died on Feb. 9. He was 72.

Mr. Flores was born on June 6, 1947 in Mexico. After moving his family to Santa Cruz, he became a small business owner for many years in the Watsonville community; many knew him for his generosity, sincerity, his humility, and integrity. He was a man of deep faith and traditions; but also, deeply accepting and understanding of others. He had a charm and sparkle that was infectious, even to strangers. His love of mariachi, menudo, and agave kept him returning home to Mexico. Above all, he took great pride in being the Patriarch of his expanding family and their closeness to one another.

Mr. Flores is survived by his wife, Socorro; four children Frank, Araceli, Omar, and Beatrice; fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Church on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
