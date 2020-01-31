|
Jose Guadalupe Chavez died on Jan. 24, surrounded by his loving family.
"Don Lupe" lived a happy and fulfilling life with his wife, Maria, of 62 years. He was a great role model to his five children, 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. As a farmer, he went to work every day, always watchful and proud of the fruits of his labor.
Don Lupe was preceded in death by his parents, Maria Munoz and Zacarias Chavez, his daughter Maria Chavez Garcia and his sister, Lidia Ortega.
He is survived by his wife Maria L. Chavez and his four children Hilda, Zac, Noelia and J. Lupe; his brothers and sisters Socorro Gonzalez, Refugia Renteria, Jesus Chavez, Joel Chavez and Guillermina Garcia; along with his 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation services will be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. A mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Church Monday, at 10 a.m., following with a procession to Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, 2020