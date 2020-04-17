|
Josefina Ibarra Valencia died on April 13.
Mrs. Valencia was born on March 24, 1933. She was a native of Aguascalientes, Mexico and a resident of Watsonville. She was the matriarch of her family. She loved to sew, cook, and raise her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Valencia also loved to sing, garden and go to church. After moving to the United States, she worked hard as a farmworker while raising her family. She was most proud of gaining her U.S. citizenship by taking the exam in English.
Mrs. Valencia was preceded in death by her loving husband Jesus Salas Ortiz and her three daughters Sylvia, Maria de Los Angeles and Marcela. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Daniel, Pedro, Francisco, Guadalupe and Maria de Jesus.
She is survived by five of her children, Juan, Hector, Rosa, Lourdes, and Gabriela; and her siblings, San Juana del Refugio, Juan, and Ma de la Luz. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, and her 17 great-grandchildren. Josefina will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 17 to May 1, 2020