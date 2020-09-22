December 12, 1938 – September 18, 2020



Joseph (Joe) Miles Frank, age 81, loving husband and father passed away peacefully September 18, 2020 in Hollister, California.



Joe was born December 12, 1938 in Santa Cruz, Ca. to Joseph Frank and Dorothy Walker Fry. Joe lived most of his life in Santa Cruz County and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1957, soon thereafter joining the U.S. Army.



Joe was employed by Biggie Crane and Rigging for 50 years. After retirement from Biggie he and Ann decided to move to Hollister, Ca. late 2001. Joe loved classic cars, camping and hanging out with longtime friends, but most of all his family, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them.



Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Ann (Goulart) Frank; his son Kevin (Laura) Frank; his daughter Kelly (Robert) Frank; mother-in-law Alice (Ernie) Nunes; sister-in-law Betty (Paul) Dotson; sister-in-law Sharon Fry; brother-in-law Tim Goulart. Joe was also blessed with two grandchildren Allisha and Logan Frank; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Fry; sister Maureen Schmidt; brother-in-law Jim Goulart; sister-in-law Debbie Goulart; and his nephew Shannon Fry.



Joe was loved by many, he had a heart of gold and was always there to help, and never asked for anything in return. He will be missed dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store