Joseph William Parker died on May 30. He was 90.
He was born to George and Nora Parker on Dec. 15, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a nursing supervisor in Santa Cruz County, initiated and managed the Medicruz program was a member of the O.L.H.C Church, Knights of Columbus Past Grand Knight, 4th Degree Padre Palow Assembly Past Faithful Navigator, the City of Watsonville Planning Committee, the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society, Pajaro Valley Historical Society, and the Board of Directors of the VNA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert and George Parker, and sister; Eleanor Pulford.
He is survived by three nephews, three nieces and 18 grand-nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on June 5 from 9-10:30am at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, followed by Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 11am. Burial to be held in Hillside, Illinois at a later date.
Published in Watsonville from Jun. 5 to Jun. 19, 2020.