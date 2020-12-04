1/1
Jovita Rocha
Jovita Rocha, a native of Castroville, died on Nov. 28 surrounded by her children. She was 76 years old.

In her later years, Ms. Rocha moved to Turlock, where she lived for the last 20 years. She loved shopping, gardening and going for walks, but she especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Arnulfo Rocha.

She is survived by her daughter Maria Guadalupe Rocha-Ruiz, and her sons Jorge Rocha and Arnulfo Rocha, Jr. She also leaves behind her sisters Clotilde Rocha, Emilia Martinez, Lupe Anaya and Elena Zamora, and her brothers Jose, Eliberto, Antonio, Aurelio, Genaro, Jesus and Gerardo Anaya. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in Watsonville Pajaronian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, 2020.
