Joycie Leah (Shipman) Peloso


1937 - 2020
Joycie Leah (Shipman) Peloso Obituary
June 21, 1937 – March 13, 2020

Joycie passed away peacefully under Hospice care on March 13, 2020. Joycie was born and raised in Watsonville, California. She was preceded in death by her parents Theo and Opal Shipman, her husband Richard Peloso, and most recently her brother Mel Shipman. She was a member of Corralitos Community Church. She loved God with her whole being, and wanted everyone to know Him. She enjoyed so many things in this world... gardening, reading, cooking, eating out, going on adventures, ice cream, going to the movies, and laughter. She will be missed.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 25, 2020
