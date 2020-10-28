Juanita M. Peterson, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2020 surrounded by her children.



She was born on August 29, 1936 in Salinas, CA to Joe and Esther Parra. She was a resident of Watsonville for 66 years, where she worked for the PVUSD for 38 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children and their families meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed by all of her family.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Eleanor Kurtz, brother Robert Parra, daughter Toni Peterson, and grandsons E.J. Araiza and Tim Lee Peterson.



She is survived by her children, Terri (Ernest) Araiza, Tim (Lisa) Peterson, Tina (Eric) Sexton, Tom (Cindy) Peterson; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



She will also be missed by her siblings: sisters Fran Posada, Margaret Label, Charlotte Parra, Esther Moss, Mary Parra, Rachel Gardoni and Theresa Hernandez; and brothers Louie, Richard and Joe Parra.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus.

