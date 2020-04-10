|
Juanito "Tony" Bragado, 69, died at Dominican Hospital on April 7 due to complications from liver illness.
Mr. Bragado was born in Pangasinan, the Philippines on Sept. 8, 1950 to Miguel and Julieta Bragado. He was happily married to his wife of 42 years, Emmie, since January 18, 1978. He was a Watsonville resident since 1976. He and Emmie had two sons, Jayson and Eugene. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 32 years of service. His hobbies included golf, bowling, singing karaoke, ballroom dancing, playing mahjong and fishing. In all of his years of playing golf, he achieved 10 hole-in-one's.
He was well admired and respected by his friends in the Filipino and golf community, and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, siblings, Ernesto and Lolita Bragado, Joe and Josie Bragado, Shun and Rolly Domalanta and his two children.
His funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook Live on April 14 and 15, due to social distancing requirements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2020