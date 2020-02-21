|
Kathryn Ann "Katy" Bannister was born June 6, 1958 in Port Townsend, Washington to Lisette and John Joseph "Jack" Bannister. She lost her six-year battle with kidney cancer on Jan. 29.
Ms. Bannister graduated from Santa Cruz High and earned a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State and later an MBA. She worked in hospitality and retail, followed by a career at HP in Silicon Valley. She loved to laugh, cats and dogs, growing dahlias, and skiing. She was a fantastic cook and entertainer, and a world traveler.
Ms. Bannister leaves behind brothers Tom (Genise Lee), John, and sister Mary (Rick Parks); five nieces and nephews; and one grandniece. She had countless best friends she collected throughout her life.
Her family thanks her care team at Stanford, Hospice of Santa Cruz County and her posse who stood by through thick and thin. Please buy locally grown flowers to celebrate Katy, and make donations in her honor to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Camp Erin.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Padres Hall in Corralitos on April 5 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville.
