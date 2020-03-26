|
June 6, 1958 – January 29, 2020
Katy was born June 6, 1958 in Port Townsend, Washington to Lisette and John Joseph "Jack" Bannister. After stints in St. Helens, Oregon and Antioch, California she graduated from Santa Cruz High and earned a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State and later an MBA. She worked in hospitality and retail, followed by a career at HP in Silicon Valley. She could work a room like no one else and her infectious laughter was always a sign that she'd made yet another new "best" friend. Katy loved cats and dogs, growing dahlias, and skiing. She was a fantastic cook and entertainer, and a world traveler. Katy even had a short career in film and managed to make the cut in "The Grateful Dead Movie" in 1974 where she truly exhibited a love for life as a teenager.
Katy lost her six-year battle with kidney cancer on January 29. She attacked the disease as she would any double black diamond- with grace, determination and humor.
Katy leaves behind brothers Tom (Genise Lee), John; and sister Mary (Rick Parks); nieces and nephews Lisette Craft (Andrew), Joey Parks, Johnny Bannister (Lindsey), Greg Peña, and Allie Peña (Paul); and grandniece Quinn (Princess Quincess). She also is survived by her friend and caregiver David Meacham, and her pup- Oliver. She had countless best friends she collected throughout her life.
Her family thanks her care team at Stanford, UCSF, and City of Hope, Hospice of Santa Cruz County and her posse who stood by through thick and thin. Please buy locally grown flowers to celebrate Katy, and make donations in her honor to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Camp Erin.
A celebration of her life is still to be determined due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 26 to Apr. 11, 2020