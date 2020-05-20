Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved, mighty woman of God is now wearing her crown of jewels in our Lord's presence.



Born Nov. 1946 in Panindícuaro, Mich, MX, she journeyed to California at two years old and worked its soil through her youth. Katy enriched and blessed numerous children and coworkers in school offices and preschool classrooms in the Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. Katy's teachings didn't end there as she actively served and participated in church leadership, immensely touching hearts - including those of her family: husband, Ron Martinez; daughter, Terese Barrientos; son, Ron Jr., his wife Tiffany Ramirez; and his children: Andrew & Arianna, Jazmin (Ben) Carmona, and Arissa, Athena & Alex (Natalie); son, Daniel, his wife Endria Carrasco; their children: Micah, Ezekiel, Hannah, Leah & Emmanuel. Katy was joyously a great-grandmother to Kamilah Carmona. She's survived by her Barrientos brothers: David (Azucena), John (Sylvia), Art (Lisa), and sister, Evelyn Barrientos; her Martinez brothers-in-law: Fred (Gloria), and Peter; and a cherished extended family. Katy was greeted in heaven by her parents Teresa (Cázares Leon) & Juventino Lemos Barrientos, and her sister Ramona (Harry) McFarland.



