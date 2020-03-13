|
|
|
Ken McElroy died on Feb. 27, just 14 days after his 80th birthday.
Mr. McElroy was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was the eldest of three children. He taught for 38 years and was an outstanding teacher. He especially enjoyed his 24 years working as a kindergarten teacher.
He was 'Papa Bear' and was surrounded by his 'Care Bears.' He also worked as a realtor and an antique dealer. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and singing in the choir. He was kind, caring, supportive and had a witty sense of humor.
Mr. McElroy is survived by his wife Diane, his son Kenny, his brothers Bob McElroy (Peg) and Donald Murphy (Jen); sister-in-law, Sally DiGirolamo, cousins and nieces and nephews. All will miss him greatly.
Because there has been a case of the coronavirus in Rio Del Mar, the family is tentatively setting the date for the service for May 16 at 1 p.m. It is undecided as to where it will take place.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 13 to Mar. 27, 2020