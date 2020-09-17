Kenneth "Kenny" W. Ellsworth, Sr., a longtime resident of Monterey County, died on Sept. 12, 2020. He was born to Horace and Beatrice Ellsworth in Kingston, New York on June 3, 1952. He was 68 years old.
Mr. Ellsworth worked for the Pepsico Company out of Salinas, CA. for 40 years. He started out on the bottling line and worked his way up to maintenance technician, covering Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. He loved taking his grandchildren to McDonald's and the park. Kenny was an avid gardener with quite the green thumb. Kenny never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went; he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Ellsworth; and his 4 children Kenny (Edie) Ellsworth, Jr., Sarah Spears, Jeremiah (Cambria) Spears, and Delena Spears. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Alyssa Ellsworth, Blake Ellsworth, and Lilly Tucker; as well as 3 siblings Clifford "Kip" (Carol) Ellsworth, Elsa Mosher, and Arlene "Stub" (Richard) Ballard.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 1pm at Castroville Public Cemetery, 8442 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing, CA. 95039. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.