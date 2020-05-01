Kristofer Capurro died on April 11. He was 64.
Mr. Capurro was born on Oct. 4, 1955. He was a native resident of Watsonville, where he continued to live and raise his family. He loved hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all and his memory will be forever cherished.
Mr. Capurro is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Betty Capurro.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Capurro, his four sons, Tony, Wes, Cody and K.C., and his only granddaughter. He is also survived by his siblings Frank (Susan) Capurro, Pam Capurro, and Sue Capurro Frosch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacob's Heart.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Mr. Capurro was born on Oct. 4, 1955. He was a native resident of Watsonville, where he continued to live and raise his family. He loved hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all and his memory will be forever cherished.
Mr. Capurro is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Betty Capurro.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Capurro, his four sons, Tony, Wes, Cody and K.C., and his only granddaughter. He is also survived by his siblings Frank (Susan) Capurro, Pam Capurro, and Sue Capurro Frosch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jacob's Heart.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from May 1 to May 15, 2020.