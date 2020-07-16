Krystal Rose Pesqueira died on July 10. She was 34.
Ms. Pesqueira loved to cook, listen to oldies and watch the San Francisco 49ers. She enjoyed being with her family and loved her job and helping others. She will be truly missed and her memory will be cherished by all that knew her.
Ms. Pesqueira was preceded in death by her grandparents Waldo, Virgina Rodriguez and Salvador Pesqueria Sr.
She is survived by her children, Raiden and Envy Hernandez, and her parents, Salvador and Renee Pesqueira. She is also survived by her siblings; Sarah, Steven and Angel Pesqueira, her longtime companion Juan Hernandez and numerous uncles, aunts and friends.
Visitation services will be held on July 19 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held on July 20 at Valley Public Cemetery at 10am.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.