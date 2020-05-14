Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on December 21, 1955 at Watsonville, California, son of Lawrence (Bill) and Verla (Wittler) Balvin. After graduating from high school, he worked as warehouse equipment operator for several agricultural businesses in the Watsonville and Oregon areas.



Lance leaves his wife and love of his life of 33 years, Janet Elizabeth Atkins-Balvin. He is also survived by his only precious daughter Amanda Pettit; his son-in-law, Steve; three grandchildren, Jayden, Molly and Steven; his only sibling, Elaine (Balvin) Murphy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Everyone who knew Lance would have been touched by his sweet loving nature and certainly been entertained by his humorous and free-spirit teasing with jokes that would have made you chuckle. He favorite pastime was fishing with "Boo dog" on the Rogue River in Oregon while he and his wife were living there several years ago. He also collected and enjoyed an accumulation of vintage rock music. He was an avid 49er fan and on weekends, savored his Sunday ritual of watching the NASCAR races.



A Celebration of Life will be announced once the COVID-19 shelter-in-place is suspended.



