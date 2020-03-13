|
Lavonda Jean Horner died on March 3.
Mrs. Horner was born on June 6, 1931 to Sidney and Leona Vanderpool and grew up on the family's 50-acre ranch in Larkin Valley. She attended Larkin Valley Elementary School and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1949. She married Hugh "Ken" Horner in 1953. In 1958, they moved to their home on Calabasas Road, where she lived until her death. She continued her quiet but busy life serving others after Ken died in 1992.
Mrs. Horner deeply loved and was loyal to her family. She leaves behind her daughter Kay Filler (Les) of Emerald Hills and sons Ken Horner (Anne) and Doug Horner, both of Watsonville. She also leaves behind her grandson and granddaughter, and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Horner was a long-time member of the Watsonville First United Methodist Church.
At her request, no public services are planned. Any memorial contributions may be directed to causes important to Jean: children, literacy, animals, the Watsonville community and her church. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
