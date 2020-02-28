|
|
|
Leroy Ross died Feb. 21. He was 90.
He was born Sept 12, 1929 in Prairie Grove, Arkansas to Allen Greg Ross and Maude Annette Ross. His passion was raising livestock, while always holding a full-time job, the last being at the local Coca-Cola bottling co. Over the years he leased several ranches to raise cattle. The last was the Tobit ranch in San Juan Bautista. He worked both for the 101 Livestock Commission and the Salinas Livestock Auction part-time.
He had seven sisters (Maxine, Severine, Willa, Geri, Faye, Marge,Virginia) and four brothers (Clyde, John, Gene, Henry) all of which he had survived. He leaves his wife Audrey Ross, three sons and a daughter: Steven, Rory, Leon and Annette Buergler. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020