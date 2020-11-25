Les was take from us too soon in a tragic automobile accident. Les was born in Carson City, NV, and at the age of eight months, moved with his family to Aptos, California. Shortly after, the family moved to their lifelong home in Watsonville (Royal Oaks). Les attended Good Shepherd Catholic School and Monte Vista Christian School, where he graduated in 2002. Following graduation, he attended San Jose State, Cabrillo College and Cal State East Bay.



Les was always a consummate lover of sports, excelling particularly in Golf and Baseball. After playing on teams through High School and College, he went on to become a Golf Professional. His love of the game led him to work in all facets of Golf.



Les was known for his devotion to work and his friends. His work ethic was unmatched, and everyone who knew him felt the love from his enormous heart. Les is survived by his parents, John and Gail Teuteberg, and his brother Christopher at the family residence in Royal Oaks. He also leaves behind numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a countless number of lifelong friends. Les' family would like to express the outpouring of love and support from friends and relatives. He will be sorely missed but will forever live in our hearts and minds.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Tee-Monterey County 1551 Beacon Hill Drive, Salinas, CA. 93905. The family plans to have a celebration of his life at a later date.



