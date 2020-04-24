|
Linda J. Gomes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in Watsonville, California on March 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer.
Linda was born in Arizona on April 30, 1955. She moved to Watsonville with her family when she was 3 months old. She loved horseback riding, dancing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always helping people; she worked with pregnant women in recovery at the Baskin Center in Santa Cruz and worked at Janus as a counselor. She was the supervisor at the Santa Cruz Homeless Shelter making sure the homeless were cared for.
Linda leaves behind her husband Bobby Gomes, her daughters Deanna and Kimberly Bradley, her mother Paula Van Unen, her siblings Christine Martin and Larry (Jimmy) Van Unen and his wife Kathy, many nieces and nephews, and her precious grandchildren: Joseph Bradley, Lynnea and David Perez, Thai Cunningham, and Lilliana Garcia.
Linda was such a beautiful spirit and we will miss her greatly; especially her infectious laugh that would lift up anyone's spirit.
Due to the Coronavirus, her celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 24 to May 16, 2020