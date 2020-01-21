|
|
|
Linda Louise Bonita passed away peacefully in the privacy of her own home after a brief illness on January 14, 2020. She was 69 years old.
Linda was born on November 11, 1950 in Alameda County to Louis and Irene Barbaglia. After a career working for a family owned trucking and accounting firm, Linda met the love of her life, Steve Bonita. The next 25 years were filled with many wonderful memories of them building, organizing, and attending Hot Rod events throughout the western United States. Their love for the open road allowed them to enjoy thousands of miles on their Harley Davidson. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and working in her garden.
She leaves behind a number of life-long friends and family, including 3 stepchildren and 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Jenne and Carol; 3 nieces: Gina, Dianna, and Julie; 2 nephews: Bob and Brian; 6 cousins: Fran, Randy, Debbie, Marlene, Sylvia, and Ilana, and 2 second cousins: Jackie and Carrie.
A graveside service will be held at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, 127 Hecker Pass Road in Watsonville on February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bridge Hospice, 601 E. Romie Lane, Salinas, CA. 93901
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8, 2020