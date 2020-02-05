|
|
|
July 23, 1935 - January 14, 2020
Lloyd Dane (affectionately known as "Momma Dane" to her family) passed away after a brief illness in King City, California, on January 14, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was born Lloyd Crafton Davis in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 1935, to her parents Maude J. Crafton and Bert Bliss Davis. She enjoyed her childhood living on the family farm near Richlandtown, PA known as Berblida Farms. Her father sometimes conducted business in Florida, and Lloyd enjoyed her visits there with him, where, besides her pet ducks and chickens, she would also spend time with her pet alligator, as the story has it.
In 1947, the Davis family moved to Watsonville, California, which is where Lloyd grew up, attending Watsonville High School and graduating in 1953. She followed up her high school studies by attending Hartnell College. During her teenage years, the Fox Theatre in Watsonville employed her as an usher during movie screenings, which she enjoyed very much. She participated in many theater productions at Watsonville High, and even considered a move to New York City to pursue acting after graduation. Lloyd was also very involved with music, and became quite proficient on the piano.
She married Thomas E. Freeman in 1955, and later gave birth to her first son, Gregory. In 1963, she married Edward L. Dane and relocated to Dublin, California, where she had two more sons, Robert and Stephen. After working as a bank teller for many years, she and her husband Ed operated their music store Alcosta Music in San Ramon. In subsequent years, Lloyd continued with music and gave piano lessons.
In 1990, the Danes moved to Ajo, Arizona, after traveling the western United States in a motor home for a few years. In Ajo, Lloyd volunteered with the local chamber of commerce, and also became a real estate agent. After life in the small town of Ajo became too remote for them, they moved to Peoria, Arizona, near Phoenix. After Ed passed away in 2011, Lloyd moved back to the Watsonville area, living in Freedom, where, among other pastimes, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends and talking back to the political shows she watched on television. In 2016, she moved in with her son Bob, her daughter-in-law Michelle, and their family in King City, where she resided under their care until January 2020, when she passed away.
Besides her sons Gregory, Robert and Stephen, she is survived by her grandson Robert Dane, her daughter-in-law Christine Freeman, her daughter-in-law Michelle Dane, as well as Michelle's two children Krystal Roberts and Timmy Roberts, and two great-grandchildren.
Lloyd will be remembered for her beguiling charm and her ability to laugh at just about anything, and will be missed very much. No services are planned, but if desired, donations in Lloyd's name can be made to .
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22, 2020