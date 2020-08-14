1/1
Lorena Gutierrez Tapia
Lorena Gutierrez Tapia died on Aug. 8. She was 55.

Mrs. Gutierrez Tapia was born on Aug. 10, 1964 in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico. She was a homemaker. She will be truly missed by all and her memory will be forever cherished.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rodrigo Gutierrez Gurrero and her father Daniel Tapia.

Mrs. Gutierrez Tapia is survived by her mother, Margarita Camargo, and her three daughters: Yusdivia, Daisy and Sulema. She is also survived by her nine siblings, Daniel, Norma, Ysenia, Janet, Francisco, Maria, Susana, Jose Manuel and Andres and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation services will be held on Aug. 17 from 5–9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. in Watsonville, with the rosary to take place at 6pm. A funeral mass will be held on Aug. 18 at 2pm at Assumption Church in Pajaro.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariememorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28, 2020.
