On January 26, 2020, Lorenzo Pasillas Sr. peacefully passed away surrounded with love.
Lorenzo Sr., while being a resident of Hollister, was a native of Zacatecas, Mexico. Lorenzo Sr. was a very strong man - he fought cancer for over a year; he was a loving man - he loved his whole family with his whole heart; and he loved the outdoors – he loved tending to his horses and raising cattle. Lorenzo Sr. loved working on cars, farm equipment, and machinery; there was truly not much that he couldn't repair. He was founder and owner of Pasillas Tire Service.
Lorenzo Sr. was preceded in death by his parents Estanislao Pasillas and Maria Guadalupe Pasillas.
He is survived by his wife Amelia Pasillas; his children Ladis Pasillas, Lorenzo Pasillas Jr., Tomas (Marbella) Pasillas, and Christina Pasillas; his nine brothers and sisters Teofilo, Jesus, Hipolita, Manuela, Rogelia, Soledad, Filadelfo, Juan, and Severo. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Maria, Isabella, Tony, Angel, Leonardo, Tommy, Eduardo, Ashley, Brian, and Alex.
A memorial service for Lorenzo Sr.'s family and friends will be held on Monday, February 3rd from 5:00-9:00pm at Saint Patrick's Church in Watsonville. On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00am at Saint Patrick's Church; a procession with a graveside service to follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 30 to Feb. 15, 2020