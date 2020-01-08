|
Lucy Wat passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born Siu-oi Kwong in Guangzhou, China. At the age of 14, she and her family immigrated to Hong Kong, where she attended school and then worked as an elementary school teacher.
In 1976, she met and married Ming (Johnny) Wat, owner of Freedom Foods. After moving to Watsonville, Lucy became an active member of the Catholic community and enjoyed attending services at St. Patrick's, Valley Catholic (where she sang for many years in their choir), Poor Clare's and Holy Eucharist churches. She and Ming spent many years traveling throughout the US, Asia and Europe, and spending time with their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends, including her step-children: Henry, Raymond, Leslie and Norman (Kathy); her grandchildren: Marissa (Nick Burger), Jenna (Tyler Rego), Stefanie (Richard Waterfield III), Ryan (Frances Tam), Bryce (Robyn), Lauren, Randall, and Stephen (Erin); her great-grandchildren: Owen, Elizabeth, Mackenzie, Giovanna, and Kingsley Wat; Merrick and Mira Burger; and Sienna Rego; extended family Susan Cabral and Erin Cabral; brother Ho Kai Him; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 17 at Holy Eucharist Catholic Community Church, with interment immediately following at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 8 to Feb. 1, 2020