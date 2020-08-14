Luis Salvador Sousa died on Aug. 6. He was 55.



Mr. Sousa was born on Aug. 9, 1964 in Sao Miguel, Azores Islands to Jose and Otilia De Sousa Pacheco. He played for Benfica Aguia before coming to the United States in 1985. He was involved with the Portuguese Community I.S.T.W and enjoyed gathering with his friends and playing cards. He was hardworking and worked construction for more than 30 years. He enjoyed watching football, soccer, traveling to Las Vegas and camping.



Mr. Sousa is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Margarida P. Sousa, his children; Alison and Derek Sousa, and his siblings; Lucia Correia (Joao Carlos Correia) and Jose Manuel Vieira Sousa (Filomena Sousa).



A private gathering and visitation will be held on Aug. 17 from 5-9pm, with a rosary at 8pm, at Mehl's Colonial Chapel.



An outdoor mass will be held on Aug. 18 at 10am at Valley Catholic Church, and is open to the public. A burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

