|
|
|
Lupe Reyes Barcelo died on Jan. 25.
Born Sept. 14, 1930 in Marysville, Calif., Ms. Barcelo was raised in Watsonville, where she spent more than 25 years working for the Watsonville Cannery and many years for Harmony foods, where she was known for her kind heart. She made numerous friends throughout those years. She was a devout catholic and a member of Saint Patrick's Church. She enjoyed living her life to the fullest.
Ms. Barcelo was preceded in death by her four brothers and her sister.
She is survived by her three daughters Rosalva Ramirez (Mario), Josephine Ybarra (Sal Teneyuque), and Vicky Barcelo, her sister, and her two brothers. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. The family will also be hosting a Celebration of Life for Lupe on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at the in Watsonville.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, 2020