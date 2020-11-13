1/
Luz Avelar
Luz Avelar died on Nov. 2. She was 79.

Ms. Avelar was born on April 7, 1941 to Jose Blanco and Rita Ruiz and was a resident of Watsonville at the time of her passing.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lucio Avelar.

Ms. Avelar is survived by her six children Alfredo Avelar, Ofelia Villegas, Maria Elena Avelar, Eloisa Gonzalez, Lucio Avelar, and Rosa Muniz, and by her eight siblings, Soledad Miramantes, Josefina Blanco, Elvira Blanco, Francisco Blanco, Rebeca Blanco, Teresa Blanco, Rosario Blanco, and Jose Luis Blanco. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2020.
