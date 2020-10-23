Marcelina Gomez died on Oct. 11. She was 92.
Mrs. Gomez was born in Santa Monica on April 27, 1928. She was a resident of Watsonville for 79 years. She worked for Del Mar Food Products Corp. for over 25 years. She was very talented and enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and watching John Wayne movies while doing puzzles. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who also would never forget your birthday once she knew it.
Mrs. Gomez is preceded in death by her husband Jose Gomez; her parents, Candelario Ramirez and Julia Gonzalez; and by her brothers Geronimo Ramirez, Alfredo Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez.
Mrs. Gomez is survived by her siblings Julia (Jauregni) LaGrange, Barney Jauregni and Virginia (Ramirez) Luna, as well as by her beloved nieces and nephews, many of whom she cared for during her school days and beyond.
A visitation will be held Oct. 25 at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel at 5pm with a rosary at 7pm. A funeral mass will take place on Oct. 26 at Saint Patrick's Church at 10am with the burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.