Marcella Ballin Jurnet
Marcella Ballin Jurnet (98 years old) who resided in Freedom, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on September 15, 2020.

Marcella was born on January 31, 1922 in Clovis, CA. She was a life-long resident of Freedom, CA., and retired from Watsonville Cannery at the age of 62 in 1984.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Marcella enjoyed attending both St. Joseph's Church in Capitola and St. Patrick's Church in Watsonville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Ernesto Jurnet. She is survived by her children Mary Grable, Frances Ventura, Robert (Angie) Gutierrez, Manuel (Susan) Gutierrez, Amelia (Kenneth) Richards, Alexander Gutierrez, Jeannine Gutierrez; and lifelong friends Mike and Karen Blight. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren Jeffrey (Margarite) Grable, Shirley (Steven) Gonzales, Karen (Linda) Grable, Danelle (Christopher) Newman, Joseph (Nicole) Ventura, Jayme (Kimberly) Gutierrez, Roxanne Tital, Richard (Mei-Hua) Gutierrez, Matthew Gutierrez, Michelle Blight, Karissa (Jason) Keen, Katie (Jeffrey) Hook, Atticus Gutierrez, and Kevin (Adrienne) Jurnet. She is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She was a lover of cats and had many pets throughout her life.

Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Published in Watsonville from Sep. 16 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
