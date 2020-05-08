Maria del Refugio Corral
Maria del Refugio Corral died at Watsonville Community Hospital on May 3. She was 81.

Mrs. Corral was born in Jalisco, Mexico on Jan. 17, 1939. She moved to the Watsonville area about 60 years ago and raised her family. She was a friendly person and a very sweet lady, but strong at the same time. Mrs. Corral liked to knit and was also an excellent homemaker, always keeping her home tidy and cooking good meals for her family. She loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mrs. Corral is survived by one son, Sergio Corral, and two grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel and Carlos Padilla; and four sisters, Elisa Ortiz, Marina Gomez, Guadalupe Cueva and Elia Perez. Mrs. Corral is preceded in death by her husband, Encarnacion Corral, and her brother, Marciano Padilla.

Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no public services will be held.

