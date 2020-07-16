Maria Guadalupe Alvarez Diaz died unexpectedly on June 30.
Mrs. Maria Guadalupe (Dona Lupe) was born in Huandacareo, Michoacan on Jan. 3, 1936. She attended Saint Patrick's Parish. She loved to cook for her family and her favorite hobby was knitting.
She is survived by nine children, Octavio Diaz (Martha), Javier Diaz (Yolanda), J. Amparo Diaz (Theresa), J. Trinidad Diaz (Gabriela), Fernando Diaz (Julieta), Manuel Diaz (Anna), Rafael Diaz (Irma), Maria Diaz (Juan), and Roberto Diaz (Mayra). She also leaves 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation services will take place on July 17 from 4-8pm with a rosary to be held at 6pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. in Watsonville.
Please keep in mind that because of Covid-19, only 25 people are permitted inside the chapel at a time.
Maria Guadalupe will be sent home to Huandacareo, Michoacan where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roberto Diaz.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.