Maria Luisa Castillo Ledezma passed away on October 26, 2020. She was 96.



She was born on August 26, 1924 to Ventura and Lydia Ledezma in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Maria was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a great great-grandmother. She was also a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She, with her husband, worked in the fields to help support her family. She worked at Green Giant Company for many years until her retirement. At the age of 85, she became a U.S. Citizen. She enjoyed singing and whistling her favorite Christian hymns while she cooked and cleaned.



She was a faithful servant of God and she and her husband raised their family to believe in the power of the Blood of Jesus and the great gift of his Salvation. They have left their footprints for their family to follow and through the Blood of Jesus, they will be united once again for all Eternity, Amen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, Patricio Castillo Navarro Sr., her son Noe Ramiro Castillo, a brother Jose Antonio Ledezma and a sister Manuela Ledezma. She is survived by her children: Patricio (Cheri) Castillo Jr., Daniel (Marla Anderson) Castillo, Ruth C. (Ernest) Long, Mary (Robert "Bob") Nicholson, David (Wanda Berger) Castillo, Elisabeth Castillo-Paton, Eva Castillo-Flores, Adan Castillo and daughter-in-law's Phyllis Contreras, Nannette Castillo, and Norma Oyervides.



A visitation and service will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 9 am-12:30 pm. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.



