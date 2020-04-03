|
Maria "Mary-Lou" Precious Rodriguez-Lopez died on March 30. She was 86.
Mrs. Rodriguez-Lopez was a native of Lisbon, Portugal, and moved to Watsonville in 1968, where she lived until her passing. She loved gardening, taking walks, and cruising in her old 1962 Chevy Impala SS. Her greatest joy in life however, was taking care of her kids and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rodriguez and her daughter, Theresa Rodriguez. She is survived her son Manuel Rodriguez, as well as by her nine grandchildren. She will be truly missed and her memory will be forever cherished.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are to be determined by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 17, 2020