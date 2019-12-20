|
|
|
Maria R. Soto, a longtime resident of Watsonville, died peacefully on Dec. 11. She was 89 years old.
She was born on April 13, 1930 in Ruidosa, Texas, during the Great Depression, where she was raised on her father's ranch. She lived in Marfa, Texas during WWII, then later moved to Artesia, New Mexico, and eventually came to California in the late '60s, settling in Watsonville. She worked at the original Watsonville Community Hospital when it was on Manor Avenue, where she met her husband, Antonio Soto.
She was an excellent homemaker and loved making handmade tortillas and baking old family recipes. She enjoyed sewing and knitting clothes and blankets. Her greatest joy came from her beloved family, especially taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Oscar (Gina) Soto, her daughter, Lucy (Andy) Morales, and brother, Robert Rodriguez. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020