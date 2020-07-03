Maria Sousa

Maria Julia Faustino Sousa died June 24 at her home in Watsonville surrounded by her family. She was 83.



She was born in Caldeira, St. Cristo, St. Jorge, Azores to Antonio and Luisa Silva on Jan. 9, 1937.



She immigrated to Watsonville with her husband Manuel Faustino in 1968 where they raised their family. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of ISTW. She loved spending time with her family.



She is survived by five children, sons; Paul (Kristina) of San Jose, Antonio (Ramona) of Campbell and daughters; Maria De Fatima (Jose), Maria Jo of Napa and Maria Luisa of Watsonville. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters and five brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel and her son Carlos Faustino.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held on July 8 at 9:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 721 Main St. in Watsonville.

