Service Information Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-6371 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pajaro Village Clubhouse 739 Bronte Ave Watsonville , CA

Marian Evelyn Rector died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at De Un Amor in Corralitos from complications related to her Parkinson's Disease. In hospice care for a few weeks prior to her death, Marian passed away peacefully.



She leaves behind her sons, Chris Rector and fiancé Nena of San Jose; David Rector of Watsonville; Kenneth Rector and wife Samantha of Freedom; grandsons, Jonathan Rector and wife April, Nikolas Rector and Theos Rector; granddaughter Zoë Rector; and her great-granddaughters Riley and Phoebe.



She also leaves behind her brother, Charles Moody and wife Clarice of San Francisco; her sisters, Ann Keebler of East Wenatchee, WA; Elizabeth Fleming and husband Steve of Arroyo Grande, CA; and Nancy Vidal and husband Bob of Santa Maria, CA; her brother-in-law, Robert Rector and wife Maria of Maui; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Raffaelli and husband Kevin of California.



Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Walter James "Jim" Rector; her parents, Maynard "Mike" and Margaret Moody; her mother-in-law, Margaret Maurer and husband Kenneth; her father-in-law, Walter Rector and wife Patricia; and her sister-in-law, Marjie Rector Redmond.



Marian was born in 1937 in Fresno then moved to Hanford in the late 1930s.



She graduated from Hanford High School in 1955 where she was an excellent academic student, class Salutatorian and a speaker at her graduation. She was in the California Scholarship Federation (life member) and an officer in the HUHS chapter of CSF. She was also the Hanford representative to Girls State in Sacramento. Her activities included Glee Club, YMCA, and Girl Scouts.



Marian, along with her siblings, was active in the Episcopal Church (Church of the Savior) in Hanford. She attended regularly and was an active member of the youth Group.



Marian received her AA from the College of Sequoias in 1957. Among her activities at COS, beyond being serious about her studies, was musical theater. She performed in two musicals produced by COS including South Pacific. Marian attended San Jose State where she received her Education BA in 1959; and she started teaching shortly thereafter.



She met her husband-to-be, Jim Rector at San Jose State; they were married in 1959 and celebrated 58 years of marriage until his passing two years ago.



Jim and Marian made their homes and raised their three sons in Cupertino and Campbell. Marian was a Cub Scout den mother for her three boys.



In 1975 Marian and family moved to the Casserly area of Watsonville where she was active in her sons' 4H; and then she re-started her teaching career initially as a substitute teacher.



Over the last 40 years Marian and Jim shared an engaging life of gentleman farming, civic involvement, travel, and mansion renovation.



Marian returned to full-time teaching in the 1980's. She last taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Mintie White School before retiring in 2004.



About 20 years ago Marian was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. She bravely handled this challenge making the most of her life in her own quiet, calm way. Marian and Jim participated in several local PD activities, particularly singing in the Tremolos.



Marian's interests ranged wide; from canning and preserving; even partnering with her mother-in-law Margret to run a whole foods store, The Grain Sack. She loved bird watching and reading gritty mystery-action novels especially intrigue; John Le Carrie was a favorite.



One of her greatest pleasures and honors was supporting and promoting the Watsonville High School Foundation. Both she and her husband Jim were great believers in the value of education and the difference that it makes in individuals and a community.



Her family and friends will miss her.



A celebration of Marian's life is planned for Sunday, November 3, 11 AM at Pajaro Village Clubhouse, 739 Bronte Ave, Watsonville.



In lieu of flowers Marian would want you to remember her through an act of charity. Please consider a donation in her name to Watsonville High School Foundation, Hospice of Santa Cruz, or Tremolos Singing Group - EASE PD.



