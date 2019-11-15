|
Marichel F. Polhen-Garcia died peacefully at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto on Nov. 9. She was 51.
She was born April 22, 1968 to Reynaldo Polhen and Maxine Fores. Known as "Mari" to many, she graduated from Watsonville High School and attended Cabrillo College where she received her associate degree in science and her R.N. status by 2011. During that time, she married her best friend, Alejandro "Alex" Garcia in December 2000. They shared many common interests such as a love of music, books, theatre and traveling. Along with being a talented singer and piano player, Mari had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
She is survived by her husband, parents, Reynaldo and Maxine (Fores) Polhen, brothers, Rommel (Patti) Polhen and Patrick Polhen, and sister Krystle Polhen. She is also survived by numerous family members, including two godchildren, in-laws and many friends. She will be missed greatly by her loving family and all who knew her.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29, 2019