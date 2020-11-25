Marilyn Farrar, formerly of Watsonville, died on Nov. 18. She lived in Watsonville most of her 85 years, only moving to Weldon, Calif. in May.
She is the daughter of Cecil and Ida Farrar, and is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother Cecil Ray Farrar.
Ms. Farrar is survived by her sister-in-law Dorthey M. Farrar of Carlsbad, nephews, Mark E. Farrar of Carlsbad, and Brian J. Farrar of Weldon, and her niece Rhonda Farrar-Valverde of Norco, Calif.
Ms. Farrar graduated from Hartnell College studying cosmetology and passed her state licensing test as a beauty operator. She worked in Soquel and eventually purchased a business in Watsonville, which she ran until retiring in January 2019.
A viewing will be held on Nov. 30 at 5pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville, with a private burial on Dec. 1. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church of Watsonville, Youth Ministries, of which Ms. Farrar was a member for most of her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.