Mario Luis passed away on November 22, 2020. He was 82.



Mario was born on January 22, 1938 to Manuel Sousa Luis and Maria Zulmira Melo in Pico, Azores. At the age of 25, he moved to Toronto, Canada to work with his brother. During a visit to Watsonville, he met Celeste Bettencourt, his wife of 54 years, and married in Canada in 1966. They came back to Watsonville a year later to make a life and raise their children.



Mario started work at HA Rider & Sons for 24 years. He then started working at Green Waste for 15 years. As a side business, he did landscaping for 25 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing at the beach. He was a wine maker, enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and loved gardening with his grandchildren. Mario enjoyed his trips with his wife to the casinos and the Azores. He was active in the Portuguese Community and centered his life on his family. He was very kind, wonderful, and had immense love for his wife and grandchildren.



Mario was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Fernando and Joao Luis. He is survived by his wife, Celeste Luis, one brother: Humberto Luis, his children: Mario B. Luis (Jodi), Carlos B. Luis (Paula), and Nelda Luis, and four grandchildren: Dylan, Leah, Kyle, and Chloe Luis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



An outside, rosary and mass will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 am at Valley Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Watsonville Catholic Cemetery.



