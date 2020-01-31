|
Martha S. Doten died on Jan. 19 at the age of 85.
She was a lifelong resident of the Pajaro Valley, and a graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of 1952.
She is survived by her four children, Janet, Linda (Andrada), Arthur, and Nancy (Trevino), five granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren and dear friends Veronica and Cip Hernandez.
Her husband, Richard Doten, preceded her in death.
Services to be held at St. Patrick's Church on Feb. 5 with Rosary prayer beginning at 10 a.m., funeral mass to follow immediately after, burial to take place at Pajaro Valley Catholic Cemetery.
Donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church, Moreland Notre Dame School or Grey Bears.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, 2020