Marvin D. Byers Obituary
Marvin D. Byers passed away unexpectedly December 17, 2019, from complications of pulmonary hypertension surrounded by his family at the UC San Diego Health Cardiovascular Institute. He was 82. He was born in Fresno to Dorothy Hall Byers and Mearl D. Byers. He spent most of his long life in Watsonville where he knew many people.

Marvin graduated from Watsonville High School in 1957. He worked at Daylite Market, Country Cousin Liquor, Lamberts, Fairway and Super Max markets. He enjoyed antiques, flea markets and yard sales.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen; children, Suzanne (Don) Feblowitz and Amber (Tommi) Hamalainen; sister, Merle Buksa; and four grandchildren, Craig and Matt Feblowitz, Hannah and Reece Hamalainen.

A celebration of Marvin's life will be held in 2020. Details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to an organization of your choice. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the local arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020
