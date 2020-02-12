|
|
|
Waterbury, Connecticut
Marvin McCandless age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Marvin was born on November 19, 1931, in Aromas, the son of the late Leslie and Ethel (Palmer) McCandless. He attended Watsonville High School where he played on the football team. After high school Marvin joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country on the USS Manchester as well as shore duty on the island of Guam, during the Korean War Conflict. After completing his military service he returned to his California home.
Marvin married his wife, Sarah (Fruh) on February 13, 1958, and they spent the majority of their lives together in Watsonville. Marvin worked at Lockheed Martin and later at Farmer Brothers Coffee as a salesman. Marvin was an avid fisherman and even took over his father-in-law's fishing lure business after his death. Marvin and his entire family manufactured, packaged and distributed The Wonder Baitless Jig to charter fishing boats in both Monterey and Santa Cruz for many years. Marvin and Sarah were both active members of the Pajaro First Assembly of God Church, which later became Green Valley Christian Center. After retiring, he and Sarah moved to Brawley, California to be near their eldest son, Andy.
After Sarah's death in 2015, Marvin moved to Waterbury, Connecticut, to live with his son, Tim and his family. While living in Waterbury, Marvin was able to once again enjoy one of his favorite activities, fishing. He also attended Walnut Hill Community Church with Tim and his family. Marvin's love of sports was evident whenever his favorite teams were playing, the 49ers or the Yankees, and he would rarely miss a game on television. After moving to Connecticut, Marvin became a fan of the University of Connecticut's Women's basketball team and would always wear his lucky UConn hat, when he watched their games.
Left to cherish his memory and honor Marvin's love and legacy, are his four children, Andrew McCandless and his wife Keitha, Cindy Pieramico and her husband Steve, Sandy Brooks, Tim McCandless and his wife Robin, Marvin and Sarah were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister Nancy Perryman and his brother, Tom McCandless.
Funeral Services for Mr. McCandless will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home 1987 East Main St at Southmayd Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705 has been entrusted and honored to assist the McCandless family. Memories last only if you share them, so you are encouraged to leave a condolence, words of comfort or a personal memory on Marvin's Tribute page at www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 12 to Feb. 29, 2020