July 7, 1926 – July 15, 2020
Mary Castillo Prince, of Watsonville, CA, died suddenly on July 15, 2020, at the age of 94. Mary was born on July 7, 1926 in Pueblo, Colorado and spent most of her life in Watsonville except for a few years spent in northern California, and then Idaho and Florida to be near her daughters.
When she returned to Watsonville in 2016, she became an active member of the Watsonville Senior Center playing Bingo every Tuesday, attending their Friday dances where she danced only with eyes, and was chosen queen for the Senior Center's float in the 2019 Fourth of July parade. Mary was a woman with many skills and talents. She owned and operated a berry farm as well as a tree service. She was also a great cook and worked for a time as a chef in a nursing home. In addition, she was fluent in Spanish and worked as an interpreter in the Santa Cruz County Court system until she retired.
She is survived by her two daughters, Anna Ayala and husband Greg of Watsonville, Stella Ivy of Nampa, ID, Marta Dulfer and husband Paul of New Smyrna Beach, FL, her two sons, Rick Parra of Springfield, OR, and John Parra and wife Kim, of Sacramento, CA, her sister-in-law Ernestine Castillo of El Centro, CA in addition to 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Prince in 2014 to whom she was married for 39 years, and her son Raymond Parra Jr. in 2008, as well as her mother, father, sister, and two brothers over the years.
Mary loved all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as anyone who crossed her path and will be missed deeply by all especially Tinkerbell, her beloved chihuahua who was the love of her life.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Her remains will be cremated, and no service will be held per her request and due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
in her name.