Mary Castillo Prince, of Watsonville, died suddenly on July 15 at the age of 94.
She was born on July 7, 1926 in Pueblo, Colorado.
She returned to Watsonville in 2016 and became an active member of the Watsonville Senior Center and was chosen as queen for the Senior Center's float in the 2019 Fourth of July parade. She owned and operated a berry farm and tree service. She was also a great cook and worked for a time as a chef in a nursing home. She was fluent in Spanish and worked as an interpreter in the Santa Cruz County Court system until she retired.
She is survived by her children; Anna Ayala, Stella Ivy, Marta Dulfer, Rick Parra, John Parra, her sister-in-law; Ernestine Castillo, 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Dick Prince, her son Raymond Parra Jr., her parents and three of her siblings. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. No service will be held per her request and due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
in her name.